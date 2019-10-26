Invest Karnataka-Hubballi meet in January 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to woo investors to North Karnataka, the state government is holding ‘Invest Karnataka - Hubballi conference’ in January 2020. A preliminary meeting was conducted by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jagadish Shettar, both of whom represent Hubballi. The conference is scheduled on January 17, 2020 and is expected to attract 500 investors from across the country.

Shettar said they are setting up skill development centres in Hubballi, Belagavi and Raichur. This will help youths get skill training and thereby job opportunities.

Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries, said roadshows will be organised in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Karnataka from November to January as part of Invest Karnataka Hubballi.