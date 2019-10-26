Jolt for Congress as Siddaramaiah confidant to join BJP

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: Congress leader Siddaramaiah has suffered another major jolt in the run-up to the bypolls as his confidant and defeated MP candidate CH Vijayshankar has decided to join the BJP.



The grand old party, which is in full swing preparing the grounds for the bypolls, has been rattled at this development as Vijayashankar, apart from being a strong follower of Siddaramaiah, is also a two-time MLA and parliament member.

The induction of Vijayshankar, a prominent Kuruba leader, has been cleared by the BJP leadership.

Vijayshankar has been keeping a low profile after losing the parliamentary election and has stayed away from Siddaramaiah and Congress. He had sent feelers to the BJP top brass through his supporters.

Sources said the matter came up for discussion in the core committee meeting.

Vijayshankar is known for his clean image and his long association with the BJP and its frontal organisations. He had not burnt his bridges with the BJP workers at the grassroots.

Since, Vijayshankar had won the election from Hunsur assembly constituency in the past, the BJP feels that his entry will help the party in the constituency as the saffron party wants to badly win the seat at Siddaramaiah’s home turf.

Meanwhile, Vijayshankar held a meeting with his supporters to decide on joining the BJP. He said there will also be meetings in Periyapatna on October 30, which will set the stage for him rejoining the BJP.