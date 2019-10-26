Home States Karnataka

MEMU, DEMU trains to have ladies coaches  

The marking of the ladies coach on the platform can be done in DEMU or MEMU trains as they have engines on both sides. In 16-coach MEMU trains, the first and last coaches will be for ladies.

Published: 26th October 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A strong nudge by Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh during a recent meeting with top railway officials on the need for a special ‘ladies’ train during peak hours to help women travelling between Mysuru and Bengaluru on work, coupled with strong support for the demand online, has spurred the Bengaluru Railway Division into action.

It has now decided to have a separate ladies coach in its 50 Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) and 25 Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) services run daily between Bengaluru city and neighbouring areas. Bangalore Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma told TNIE, “The blueprint is being finalised. We are keen on launching them along the Bengaluru-Mysuru and Bengaluru-Bangarpet sections. In case of trains which have a separate coach for women, we will consider additional coaches based on demand.” 

In response to the MP’s demand, Union Minister of State for Railway Suresh C Angadi recently told TNIE that a separate train for women the Bengaluru-Mysuru route was not possible. “Many families travel between the two cities. How can we permit only women to come on board and ask the men to come by a separate train?” he had asked. “What we can do is ensure more coaches for women,” he said. 

While the 8-coach DEMU trains will have one ladies coach, the 8- and 16-coach MEMUs will have one and two ladies coaches respectively, said a senior official in the operations department. While a senior official said it could start within a fortnight, another official said it could take nearly a month to demarcate a separate ‘ladies coach’ in every train.  

A top railway official said to ensure women know their coach, the Railways has decided to demarcate the ladies section pictorially and in script. “We are thinking of painting a portion of the wall,” he said. A portion (near the window) would be painted in pink. The marking of the ladies coach on the platform can be done in DEMU or MEMU trains as they have engines on both sides. In 16-coach MEMU trains, the first and last coaches will be for ladies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sumalatha Ambareesh DEMU MEMU ladies coaches
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp