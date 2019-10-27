Home States Karnataka

60 Bangladesh nationals to be deported from Bengaluru

A similar raid was conducted around 9 am on Kalkere Main Road in Ramamurthy Nagar police limits where 33 people were picked up.

Published: 27th October 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sixty Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, believed to be staying illegally in the jurisdiction of Marathalli and Ramamurthy Nagar police stations, were arrested in a joint operation by the Extremist Cell of the City Intelligence Wing and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police early on Saturday. They will now be put on a train to Delhi from where they will be deported to Bangladesh.

Around 5 am, the team went to Croma Road in Marathalli where the Bangladeshi nationals were staying in the sheds and tents on land belonging to a scrap dealer and rounded up 31 persons. A similar raid was conducted around 9 am on Kalkere Main Road in Ramamurthy Nagar police limits where 33 people were picked up.

“Based on our intelligence report, we learnt that there were many Bangladeshis staying illegally in some parts of the city. We formed a team and raided these two areas and arrested the illegal migrants,” said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

Of the 64 people detained, two were from West Bengal and two others had valid passports. They were let off after detailed questioning. In the afternoon, the police detained three more Bangladeshis while they were trying to escape. Bhaskar Rao reportedly planned to visit Kalkere Main Road where the raid was conducted, and an escort vehicle was sent ahead.

By then, some Bangladeshis who had gone to work, had returned to their sheds for lunch. About 15 of them saw the police jeep and tried to escape, but police managed to detain three of them who are being questioned. According to sources, the Extremist Cell collected details about illegal migrants over the last few months, but no action was initiated. Last week, the police commissioner learnt about a report submitted by the cell and directed his officers to act.

Most of them were working as scrap collectors and the police are investigating who their employers and contractors were. One of the women who has been arrested is the wife of a contractor (thekedar), who is believed to be involved in bringing Bangladeshis illegally to India. She allegedly revealed that her husband has gone to bring more Bangladeshis to Bengaluru. Meanwhile, another contractor, identified as Jamaal, has been arrested.

“The 60 others were arrested under Foreigner’s Act and they will be directly deported to Bangladesh with the help of FRRO. We will continue such raids,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illegal migrants Bangladeshis Bengaluru
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp