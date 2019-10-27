Home States Karnataka

Ballari bound bus catches fire in road accident, one killed

Acting swiftly, the bus driver evacuated the passengers, however, 15 people suffered injuries and are being treated at Chitradurga district hospital.

Published: 27th October 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

A Volvo bus was reduced to ashes after an head-on collision with truck in Karnataka. (Photo| Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA:  One person was killed in a head-on collision between a Volvo bus and truck in Kapile village on Pune-Bangalore National Highway on Sunday morning.

According to police, the truck driver, identified as Venkatesh (40) died on spot and due to the intensity of the accident, the Volvo bus immediately caught fire.

Acting swiftly, the bus driver evacuated the passengers, however, 15 people suffered injuries and are being treated at Chitradurga district hospital.

The bus was on its way from Bangalore to Ballari and truck was on its way to Bangalore from Challakere.

The Aymangala police along with fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and took up relief works immediately.

A complaint in this regard is registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bus accident Volvo accident
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp