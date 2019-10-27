Home States Karnataka

Cops step in after barbers refuse to serve Dalit clients

State Madiga Mahasabha Organising secretary Sanjay Gandhi of Negalur village condemned the incident and said that it was unfortunate that untouchability still existed in the village.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HAVERI: Police officials along with tahsildar managed to defuse the tension between the upper caste and Dalit communities in Baradi village of Haveri district on Saturday, after barbers refused services to members of the Dalit community. Superintendent of Police KG Devaraj said that a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Santosh solved the Baradi village issue in a peaceful way.

As a result of quarrels between the upper caste community and the Dalits in the village, barbers refused to cut the hair of Dalits. Tension prevailed for a day after members from both these communities had a verbal tussle on Thursday. DySP Vijaykumar Santosh rushed to the spot along with Haveri tahsildar G S Shankar and Social welfare department officials and held a peace committee meeting with people of both communities at a community hall in Baradi. Giving a stern warning to those who obstruct barbers from cutting hair of people from the Dalit community, the Dy SP said that the police will take action against those who try to ruin the peace in the village. He also advised people to avoid old customs and superstition and to live like brothers in the village.

State Madiga Mahasabha Organising secretary Sanjay Gandhi of Negalur village condemned the incident and said that it was unfortunate that untouchability still existed in the village. He said that leaders from both the communities agreed to solve the problem and that it should not happen in future. The DySP said that there were no barbers in Baradi village. “Now we called and asked Kanavalli barbers to do their business in Baradi village,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp