Indian Coast Guard rescues 19 fishermen, escort 2100 boats ahead of cyclone 'Kyarr'

MANGALURU: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 19 fishermen and escorted more than 2100 fishing boats to safety at various ports in the West Coast after it stepped up efforts for search and rescue of fishermen stranded in the wake of Cyclone “Kyarr.”

A release said ICG has been issuing weather warnings since 18 October 2019 to all stakeholders and fishermen requesting them to refrain from proceeding to sea and recall the ones already at sea. ICG Ships, aircraft, MRCCs and ROS broadcasted messages to all seafarers in vernacular languages also to apprise them of the cyclonic weather and advised them to return harbour. Close coordination with Fisheries association/authorities, Coastal Security Group, Marine Police and other stakeholders is maintained to account the stranded fishing boats and return them to safety.

Ten ICG ships have been deployed for locating the fishing boats and rendering assistance to stranded fisherman in affected areas along with the impact areas of cyclones. Four ICG Dornier has been tasked for area scan and to locate stranded fishing boats. Two ICG Helo sorties have been augmented for area scan and to locate stranded fishing boats.

The proactive efforts of ICG units resulted in safely escorting more than 2100 boats of various states stranded in the wake of the cyclone. 500 boats of Gujarat have taken shelter at Rajapuri, Maharashtra. 197 boats of Maharashtra have been sheltered at Ratnagiri. 700 boats of other states have been sheltered at Goa, Karwar, Udupi and New Mangalore. 80 boats of Kerala have taken shelter at Maharashtra.

ICG units are maintaining close coordination with fisheries authorities and other stakeholders for search and rescue of missing/stranded fishing boats.