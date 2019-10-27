Home States Karnataka

Mayoral elections add to bypoll fever in Mysuru 

The incumbent Mayor and Deputy Mayor will complete their one-year term on November 15.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:10 AM

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The upcoming bypoll to 15 assembly constituencies in the state has been grabbing eyeballs, but has failed to dampen the interest of political parties in the elections to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in the prestigious Mysuru City Corporation.

The incumbent Mayor and Deputy Mayor will complete their one-year term on November 15. The elections to the two posts will be notified once the government fixes the reservation for the Mayor’s post.
The changed political scenario after the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance collapsed at the state level, has raised hopes of the BJP to wrest the power in the corporation.

The Congress and JD(S) had come to an agreement in the previous year to share power -- two years for Congress and three for JD(S).As per the understanding, JD(S) should get the Mayor’s post for this term and the Congress the Deputy Mayor’s post.

Meanwhile, a few in the BJP have also started lobbying to get the Mayor’s post reserved for General category as it was reserved for General women in the previous term.  

However, sitting Mayor Pusjpalatha Jaganath will get more than one month as the code of conduct will come into effect for the bypolls to Hunsur constituency scheduled for December 5. If the elections are postponed, the pitch for the Mayoral elections may catchup and the BJP may open its doors for talks with JD(S) and independents.

Congress Corporator Ayub Khan said the Congress-JD(S) will continue to control the corporation if the party goes by the understanding reached during the previous year and give up the Mayor’s post to JD(S). He said Congress with 24 members and JD(S) with 18 can win the Mayoral elections to keep BJP out from the corporation.

The BJP is now more focussed on the by-election to Hunsur assembly constituency and will play its cards only after the bypoll.

