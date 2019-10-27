Tsunami of support for DKS brings traffic blues to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After being lodged in Tihar jail for 50 days in an alleged money-laundering case, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar returned to Bengaluru on Saturday. The Vokkaliga strongman was given a rousing welcome by an unprecedented number of supporters as he was taken in a massive procession from Kempegowda International Airport to the party office on Queen’s Road.

However, the celebration by Congress workers and his supporters attracted sharp criticism from netizens, civil society members and the BJP.

More than 2,000 followers of DK Shivakumar had gathered at KIA, leading to a terrible traffic jam around the airport terminal till 4 pm. Many people who were on their way to the airport were stuck in the traffic for almost an hour. The crowd was seen till about a 2km distance on the airport premises.

They had gathered with massive garlands of apple and flowers to welcome the leader. The procession began from the airport around 3.30 pm and reached Sadahalli gate near toll at 4.30 pm. When it reached Hebbal, there was a huge traffic jam for about 1 km, irking many commuters. The rally passed through Hunasamaranahalli, Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Jakkur, Byatarayanapura, Hebbal, Mekhri Circle and Jayamahal Road to reach Queen’s Road office of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy received him at the airport while Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda and others were seen with him during the procession.

Meanwhile, several netizens expressed anger and took to Facebook and Twitter about the pomp and show that was exhibited. “wow this person is out on bail... not back from a war,” said a Twitter user. Another tweet read, ”how can someone who got bail get a welcome like he has won a noble award? This is ridiculous for traffic police to block the roads for hours together causing so much inconvenience”.



“Horrible state of affairs at Bangalore airport, arrival of #DKS, on bail and exits blocked by fans(for a leader on bail!!!) , no taxi and vehicular traffic at all, everything jammed” said a tweet by @Nicholas wala

Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde, who was in Ballari, expressed concern over the “grand welcome” given to the Congress leader who is out on bail. Speaking at an event, Hegde, without naming Shivakumar, said, “Earlier, people who were sent to prison were shunned by society, that too much before the court conducted a trial and pass orders. Today, they get a hero’s reception. You may indulge in hero worship, but don’t indulge in worshipping of a corrupt person.”

Justice Hegde added, “We are in the most corrupt society. The system in society must change. People with money want power. Once they get power, they will indulge in corruption.”

Outside the party office, workers were seen dancing on the road to hail the return of the ‘prodigal son’. Addressing a crowded press conference, Shivakumar said he will fight back and claimed he had done nothing wrong. He also apologised for the traffic mess.

The ruling BJP also questioned the celebrations in the Congress camp. “What would be the mindset of a Political Party that accords a Hero’s welcome to its leader released from Jail on massive Corruption and Money Laundering Charges?” the BJP tweeted