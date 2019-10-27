Home States Karnataka

Umbrellas out for two more days

This Deepavali is likely to be a wet one. Weathermen have forecast rainfall across Karnataka and parts of Goa and Maharashtra because of cyclone Kyarr, for the next two days.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Deepavali is likely to be a wet one. Weathermen have forecast rainfall across Karnataka and parts of Goa and Maharashtra because of cyclone Kyarr, for the next two days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Kyarr, which is over eastcentral Arabian Sea, is moving north-westwards towards Oman. Apart from this there is also a trough of low at mean sea level from north Sri Lanka coast to southeastern parts of southwest Bay of Bengal. Also, a fresh low pressure area is likely to be formed over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshwadeep on October 30.  

IMD Bengaluru Director in-charge C P Patil told TNSE that the rainfall which Karnataka is experiencing is because of cyclone Kyarr and local heating affect. “Kyarr is at present over east Arabian Sea and is moving towards Oman, so the rain is now gradually starting to reduce over coastal and north interior Karnataka,” he said.

Patil added that rain in Bengaluru is not just because of Kyarr, but also because of the north east monsoon and local factors. He explained that there will be continuous rainfall if a region is under the influence of a cyclone, but if it doesn’t rain for a day or so and the day is hot then the rainfall is a part of the local factors and north east monsoon. Rainfall in north Karnataka will come down by 50% in the coming two days. However warning continues to stay for the next two days, IMD officials stated.

River overflows, damages paddy fields
Udupi: Several acres of paddy fields were damaged in Hejamady after saline water entered the cultivation areas.  The rains in the region ruined the prospect of growing vegetables at Parapatta, Koppala and Nadikudru areas which are close to Shambhavi river. For farmers, the rains have spelt disaster as saline water overflowing from the river into the fields has threatened to make the yield extremely low.

Hejamady gram panchayat president Vishalakshi Putran, vice president Sudhakar Karkera brought the issue to the notice of Kaup tahsildar Mohammed Isaac. Later Isaac and revenue inspector Ravishankar paid a visit to the spot and assessed the loss.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Heavy rains
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp