Education Minister Suresh Kumar to conduct phone-in programme

Published: 29th October 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A phone-in programme will be conducted by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on November 2 wherein parents, teachers and students can share their grievances or give suggestions related to the education system.  

Those who are interested can call 080-26725654 or 080-26725655. The time will be announced later and the programme may become a fortnightly affair depending on the response. This was disclosed by the Minister at a press meet on Monday. 

On children not eating mid-day meals in schools where onion and garlic is not included by NGO Akshaya Patra, Kumar said he will visit such schools to assess the situation. 

“Along with this, I will make a formal school visit with the chairman of the Kannada Development Authority and review the implementation of compulsory Kannada Learning Act 2015. CM BS Yediyurappa had also written to the CBSE and ICSE boards to implement this in all schools,” he said. A meeting was also held with the Karnataka State High School Assistant Masters’ Association on Monday. The association put forth demands like banning the media to exam halls, revising time for third and second languages, preventing extortion from BEOs during the exams and addressing problems at the evaluation center.

Meanwhile, the minister said, “8,000 children will put up cultural performances during the 64th Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 at Kanteerva Stadium,” he said. 

