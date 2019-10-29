Home States Karnataka

Give our films prime slots: KFCC to CM Yediyurappa

Film chamber meets CM, says in other states, prime slots at multiplexes are alloted to regional language cinema

Published: 29th October 2019 05:41 AM

Members of K’taka Film Chamber of Commerce met CM Yediyurappa on Monday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various members of the Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce, along with senior artistes and filmmakers, met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday, urging him to direct multiplex owners to give Kannada films prime slots.

The delegation comprised Film Chamber President DR Jayraj, former president Chinnegowda, actor Doddanna, director Rockline Venkatesh and many others. 

Chinnegowda told The New Indian Express that the meeting lasted more than an hour, during which Yediyurappa heard them out on their grievances and demands. “We urged him to give priority for Kannada cinemas in multiplexes. The prime slot is given to non-Kannada films. In all other states, the prime slot is given to regional language cinema,’’ he said.

They also discussed the location of Film City. There was confusion with former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announcing that the Film City would come up in Ramanagara, Siddaramaiah wanting to set it up in Mysuru, and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announcing its location as Kanakapura Road. “We requested the CM to consider Mysuru as it is close to Bengaluru and there are many beautiful locations in and around Mysuru for shooting. He assured us that he will discuss it with his officials and take a call,’’ Chinnegowda said. 

They also urged Yediyurappa to provide houses for cinema directors, artistes and others who are living in bad conditions. The chief minister reportedly said there are BDA flats which can be given at an affordable price. He said he would discuss this issue too with his officials.

Rockline Venkatesh said that the Rajkumar memorial has turned into a tourist spot. “This has to be taken to the international level. When Siddaramiah was CM, a sum of Rs 22 crore was assured and Rs 10 crore was allotted in the budget. We have also asked for a trust to be constituted in the name of late actor Ambareesh before November 24, his first death anniversary. The CM assured us it would be done,’’ he said.

TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Kannada films Sandalwood KFCC
