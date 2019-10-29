Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls: Four-time BJP MLA Raju Kage to contest on Congress ticket 

According to sources, the Congress which is keen to field former MP and MLA Prakash Hukkeri Kagwad may allot ticket to Kage if the latter is ready.

Published: 29th October 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Laxman Savadi

Former minister Laxman Savadi (File | EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A massive rebellion is brewing within the BJP ahead of the by-elections as many party loyalists in some of the constituencies are geared up to switch parties. With the party deciding to sideline all loyalists in order to field the disqualified MLAs on party tickets, a four-time MLA and popular BJP leader Raju Kage has announced that he will contest either in Kagwad or Athani as a Congress candidate against the BJP.

According to sources, the Congress which is keen to field former MP and MLA Prakash Hukkeri Kagwad may allot ticket to Kage if the latter is ready. According to Kage, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa clearly stated in a recent meeting in Hubli that it was not possible to field Kage in the coming by-poll.

ALSO READ | BJP should give all debarred legislators bypoll tickets: Disqualified Karnataka MLA AH Vishwanath

"When my supporters appealed to Yediyurappa to field me from Kagwad and Laxman Savadi from Athani, he clearly said, it is not possible and it is party's decision which everyone has to agree to The BJP feels the party came to power only because of the 17 MLAs resigned. They resigned only when national president Amit Shah assured them of giving the party tickets in the by-election besides getting them inducted into the state cabinet,'' Kage said.  

He added that the Yediyurappa government would certainly fall, as the BJP cannot win at eight seats in the by-election if the party loyalists turn rebels.

When asked how could he switch to Athani where his close friend Laxman Savadi is planning to contest, Kage said, there is no room for such emotions in politics. "Politics is a different ball game. In the present day politics, there is no brother, uncle or friend for you. Today's friend may become your enemy tomorrow and the enemy may become your friend. Even my own brother have worked against me in elections,'' he said.

ALSO READ | DKS vs Siddu spells trouble for Cong ahead of bypolls

The BJP may face the rebel menace in both Gokak and Athani too where several party loyalists are up in arms. Senior leader Ashok Pujari in Gokak has already declined the post of chairman of Border Development Authority (BDA) sending a clear signal to the party that he would enter the fray as a rebel if denied a party ticket in Gokak. In Athani too, disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumathalli could spell doom to the party any decision by the party to field him could backfire. The party could face a massive rebellion in Athani if Kumathalli contests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka by-elections Karnataka bypolls Karnataka BJP Karnataka Congress Karnataka politics Raju Kage Prakash Hukkeri Kagwad BS Yediyurappa Athani Kagwad Laxman Savadi Gokak
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp