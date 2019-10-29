Home States Karnataka

Tobacco farmers ask govt to consult them while framing laws 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On World (Tobacco) Growers Day, on Monday, the Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) appealed to the government to develop a consultative approach and include tobacco farmers while framing tobacco control regulations. The non-profit organisation represents farmers and farm workers of commercial crops across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat, among 
other states. 

The community is said to have faced losses of Rs 4,000 crore at least, with a drop in Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco production from 325 million kg in 2014-15 to 210 million kg in 2019-20. Excess rain has hit production of FCV tobacco crop in coastal areas as farmers either deferred their plantation or the seedlings were washed away in the rain. This part, farmers with overgrown seedlings are also in distress due to low crop productivity, according to the association.

Association president Javare Gowda, said, “Coercive action like forcing tobacco farmers to shift to other crops will increase the ongoing farming stress.”

Association general secretary said, “The regulatory bodies in the country should not deny the democratic rights of farmers to voice their concerns.”

While the tobacco industry in the country provides livelihood to 4.5 crore people, the association said India is also the fourth largest illegal cigarette market in the world. It also agreed that the tobacco regulations were harsh and taxes on cigarettes are very high.

