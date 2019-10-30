Home States Karnataka

BSY confidant Lehar Singh visits Siddaramaiah, rumour mill abuzz

It may be recalled that when Yediyurappa left the BJP and started his own outfit, the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP), Siroya reportedly met him secretly.

Published: 30th October 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MLC Lehar Singh Siroya, a confidant of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, was on Tuesday seen at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s house, setting off rumour mills with speculation about what the meeting was all about, and whether he was on a special mission.

Political observers point out two probable situations: one, that there has been a strain in the Yediyurappa-Siroya relationship, and the latter is gravitating towards Siddaramaiah as a counter to Yediyurappa. He is a second-time MLC, and there are questions being raised whether he will get a third term, because of stiff competition from within the party.

Asked about his visit by curious BJP partymen, Siroya reportedly said he had only paid Siddaramaiah a courtesy call to wish him on Deepavali.

Siroya, who used to hang around Yediyurappa from 5.30 am during his morning walks to late evening, has not lately been seen with him, leading to talk about a strain in their otherwise close relationship. Some even say that his days of utility to the ruling dispensation are declining, because many others from his community have grown in the party over the years — like present mayor Gautham Kumar, others like Siddharth Goenka, Prakash Mandoth, and former MLA Nirmal Kumar Surana, who has returned as vice-president.

Many of them come from a background similar to Siroya’s — they represent the trading community, many with roots in the North. 

It may be recalled that when Yediyurappa left the BJP and started his own outfit, the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP), Siroya reportedly met him secretly.

The other theory has more serious undertones — that Siddaramaiah and Yediyurappa could possibly be drawing close to swing the political equation some time in the future. Sources said there has been much talk that a Lingayat + Backward combination could swing things, considering it would be win-win for both leaders.   

The third theory is that this is, indeed, a courtesy call by the CM’s confidant to the opposition leader, and nothing more needs to be read into this meeting. Whatever the truth may be, it still stands true that there is no smoke without a fire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah BJP BS Yediyurappa Karnataka Lehar Singh Siroya
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp