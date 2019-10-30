Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar garners support from seers, communities

Having returned home to a massive welcome, former minister DK Shivakumar seems to be capitalising on the overwhelming support he has received.

Published: 30th October 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji blessed D K Shivakumar during his visit I EXPRESS

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Having returned home to a massive welcome, former minister DK Shivakumar seems to be capitalising on the overwhelming support he has received. Besides consolidating support from his community, he is gradually reaching out to other communities too.

Religious leaders, including the Kunchitiga Vokkaliga pontiff Sri Nanjavadhuta, who had taken part in a rally in Shivakumar’s favour, Lingayat seer Sri Karivrushabha Deshikendra of Kadasiddeshwara Mutt near Tiptur, and back on his home turf, the Lingayats’ Degula Mutt head in Kanakapura have openly thrown their weight behind him. They have reportedly asserted that Shivakumar deserves to be CM.

On his part, Shivakumar visited Sri Nanjavadhuta and Sri Karivrushabha Deshikendra. Trying to drive home the point that he is not averse to Lingayats, he took blessings Sri Siddalinga Swami. Political observers say that except the Kuruba community, Shivakumar has tried to woo all communities.

Delhi HC to hear plea on DKS’ mom, wife
Bengaluru: Former minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar may be out of prison, but his legal challenges are far from over, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is seeking to question his mother Gowramma and wife Usha. On Wednesday, the Delhi HC will hear a petition seeking the ED questions Gowramma and Usha in Bengaluru, and not in New Delhi. Shivakumar and his family have contended that his mother is too aged to travel to Delhi.  DKS’ brother, DK Suresh, is leaving for Delhi for the hearing.

Comments

