King cobra vulnerable in own turf, experts cite lack of awareness among Dakshina Kannada villagers

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The lack of awareness among people has made the largest venomous reptile, king cobra vulnerable to human attack in Dakshina Kannada (DK), an area bordering the western ghats.

These benevolent mountains are the natural habitat of hamadryad, a venomous snake species belonging to the family Elapidae.

Unfortunately, the species is becoming more vulnerable to attacks as humans increasingly inhabit the area bordering the western ghats. One of the main reasons for their tragic demise is the lack of awareness among the general public about the shy predator.

Kiran, a snake rescuer from DK district said that he had come across at least 15 incidents of humans killing cobras that entered horticulture fields in the last ten years. The snakes often make nests in the area to protect their eggs.

Kiran, divulging specific details, said that at Neriya, Kukkavu, Charmadi, Gandi Bagilu and other areas many people resort to killing them. "Although snake rescuers and forest department officials have spread awareness about the species and urged people to contact the department if they encounter one, the trend of killing them continues."

He stressed that people should understand that humans are not on the food chain of this snake. Another snake rescuer, Snake Joy, from Belthangady taluk confirmed that the fear is widespread.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) of DK, V Karikalan said that the species that eats rats, rat snakes and monitor lizards do not harm humans unless people harm them. He added that in the villages near forests, when humans attack these snakes, it's difficult to take action as they are not even reported in the first place.

The Forest department has workers deployed in various forest areas for protection and to raise awareness.

The villagers are informed to call the Forest Department first if they spot them.

Ajay Giri, Field Officer of Rain Forest Research Station pointed out that the female population is dwindling as most of the rescued snakes are male.