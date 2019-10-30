Man catches murder accused via WhatsApp

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A murder accused who escaped from court premises on Monday was caught by an alert mechanic who had seen the latter’s picture in Whatsapp on Tuesday.

Ramu, a resident of Somwarpet taluk who is accused of murdering his wife, was being escorted from jail to a court on Monday. But he escaped from the premises. A search operation was launched and Ramu’s picture was posted on social media.

On Tuesday, Ramu was at a tea shop in Kushalnagar, when Rafeeque, a mechanic, spotted him. He followed Ramu and even caught him and tied him to a tree till the police came. Rafeeque was later felicitated by DySP PK Muralidhar.