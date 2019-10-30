Home States Karnataka

Medical college location leads to political tussle between DKS, rebel

The state government’s decision to shift a proposed medical college and hospital from Kanakapura to Chikkaballapura is turning into a political controversy.

Published: 30th October 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

DKS, D K Shivakumar

Former Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s decision to shift a proposed medical college and hospital from Kanakapura to Chikkaballapura is turning into a political controversy. Former minister DK Shivakumar said it is an emotional issue for people in Kanakapura, and warned the government against such a move, while disqualified Congress MLA from Chikkaballapura, Dr K Sudhakar, said work on the new college there will start soon.

“We wanted a government medical college in my constituency, and that was the reason why I had opted for the medical education portfolio in the coalition government, though Rahul Gandhi had offered me two other portfolios. Our government took the decision, allotted land, sanctioned a plan, and now when the work is set to start, they are doing politics. We will not allow it to be shifted at any cost, even if I have to sacrifice my life in Vidhana Soudha,” Shivakumar told mediapersons. Shivakumar said he will soon write to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, urging him to drop the proposal. “We will give them time to rectify this, and if they fail to do so, we will discuss it with people in our constituency, and will fight till we reach a logical end,” he said.

Sudhakar said the college has to come up in Chikkaballapura, and that he will retire if the government fails to establish the college in the district. Sources in the government said since the headquarters for Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is coming up in Ramanagara, there is no point in establishing two medical institutions in the same district.The foundation stone for the medical college in Chikkaballapura will be laid this week, sources added.

TAGS
DK Shivakumar Rebel MLA Medical college
