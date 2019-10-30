‘Rs 8 crore proposal to renovate historic Madikeri Fort’

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A Rs 8 crore proposal has been forwarded to the state government by the Kodagu district administration for the renovation of Madikeri Fort. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies K Joy hoped that this fund will likely be released soon by the state government.

A PIL was filed in 2017 by a resident of Madikeri, Virupakshaiah, requesting shifting out of government offices from Madikeri Fort and Madikeri Palace premises to protect its historic value. After several High Court hearings, an order was passed to shift all the offices from the premises before October 31. Now, with the new ZP building inaugurated, the offices are shifted out of the fort. Yet, the 17th century fort needs major renovation.

“A survey by the archeological department and PWD was conducted at the fort. After receiving suggestions from them, a Rs 8 crore proposal has been forwarded to the government for the fort renovation. A blueprint has been drawn. Once the funds are released, they will be handed over to either Kannada and culture department or tourism department,” the DC said.