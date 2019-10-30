Home States Karnataka

Will remove Tipu references from textbooks 101 per cent, declares CM Yediyurappa

Earlier this month, the BJP MLA from Madikeri Appachu Ranjan had written a letter to the education department seeking the removal of content related to Tipu Sultan from school and college textbooks.

Published: 30th October 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Last year, controversy erupted over Tipu Sultan birth anniversary between the then ruling Congress government and the BJP.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: History books tell us that Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysore, fought many fierce battles against the British and died fighting during the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War in 1799. But the man who lives on in history books may not survive the BJP government. 

Asked about Tipu Sultan references in English language textbooks ahead of his birth anniversary next month, CM BS Yediyurappa curtly said, "101 per cent, we will not allow such things to happen. We will remove everything.'' Later, when another journalist asked the same question in Kannada, he sobered down a bit and replied, "The government is considering removing references to Tipu Sultan from textbooks.''

Historians in Karnataka reacted in shock, pointing out that this will mean erasing an entire period of history when Tipu waged a series of offensive and defensive battles and carried out several administrative measures many of which continued to be in force for decades in the kingdom of Mysore. How can anyone erase a period of history because of someone's religious beliefs, they asked.   

Earlier this month, the BJP MLA from Madikeri Appachu Ranjan had written a letter to the education department seeking the removal of content related to Tipu Sultan from school and college textbooks as it contained 'wrong information'.

The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar subsequently wrote a note to the Managing Director of the Karnataka Textbook Society, asking them to invite the MLA and discuss the matter.

It may be recalled that within days of taking over on July 30, the newly formed BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa decided to cancel the Tipu Jayanti celebrations started by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2015. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tipu Sultan BS Yediyurappa Tipu Jayanti
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp