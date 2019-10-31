BS Yediyurappa hits 100, confident of completing term

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who will be completing 100 days in office on November 2, said the decision to appoint three Deputy Chief Ministers in the state was taken by the party’s central leaders, and that in a national party, he is expected to work within in certain limitations.

“The appointment of three DyCMs was our central leaders’ decision and with their cooperation, the three are doing good work,” the CM said, indicating that he was not in favour of the appointments. He was interacting with the media at Bengaluru Press Club ahead of his government completing 100 days in office. Though it was known in political circles that the CM did make an attempt to convince the BJP central leadership against creating too many power centres in the state, Govind Karjol, Laxman Savadi and Dr CN Ashwathnarayan were still appointed as DyCMs.

“Our central leaders have full confidence in me, and that is the reason why they have made me CM. In a national party, central leaders expect us to work within limitations. However, they have given me a free hand, and have not questioned my decisions,” he said while responding to a question regarding whether if he is under any pressure from the central leadership.

Trying to allay any doubts over stability of his government, BSY said that he is a “100 per cent” confident of taking everyone along, and completing the remaining three-and-a-half-year term. “You all know how I have administered the state in the last 100 days, and the problems I have faced. It’s the responsibility of a leader and a CM to rectify all these things and move forward. I am making efforts to take everyone, ruling party, Opposition party members, together.”

While the first 100 days of his chief ministership was focused on fighting floods and drought in several districts of the state, Yediyurappa’s next big challenge will be the bypolls on December 5. “Now, the challenge before us is to win all 15 assembly segments in the bypolls. After the SC verdict comes out, I will start visiting the constituencies, as well as the flood and drought-hit areas. We are confident of winning all the seats,” the CM said.

The disqualified MLAs have approached the Apex Court challenging their disqualification. After hearing their petitions, the court has reserved its order, which is likely to be announced early next month.

Yediyurappa said the state’s financial position and tax collection is good, and will improve in the next two-three months. He also expressed confidence in getting more funds from the Centre for flood relief and development works.