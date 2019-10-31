BSY-Ashok cold war affects Karnataka's flood-hit weavers

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The cold war between Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Revenue Minister R Ashok has taken its toll on a large number of weavers who suffered massive losses in the recent floods. Merely a week after Yediyurappa issued an order for payment of Rs 25,000 compensation for every power loom affected by the floods, Revenue Department issued a revised order for the same.

Following the disastrous floods in Bagalkot, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Surpur and other adjoining areas, houses and looms (both power and handlooms) of a large number of weavers residing along Krishna river basin got damaged. Caught in deep crisis, many of the affected weavers' families virtually came on the streets having lost shelter and their belongings in the floods. The extent of misery which weavers suffered was so severe that, unable to bear the losses, two of them committed suicide a few weeks ago.

Several leaders and representatives of weavers exerted pressure on the government for the release of suitable compensation to the weavers when Yediyurappa conducted the tours of flood-hit areas in North Karnataka in August and September. At a meeting in Belagavi later, Yediyurappa finally announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for every damaged power loom. The decision of the CM brought a huge relief for weavers but it did not last long as the Revenue Department issued new orders putting the weavers in a quandary.

At several affected areas, one weaver owns more than three to four power looms. And in that case, the compensation announced by the Revenue Department will not help him overcome the losses. According to weaver Vittal Balakundi from Bagalkot, a weaver will be benefitted only when he gets compensation for every damaged power loom.

According to sources, at least 1700 power looms and hundreds of handlooms in areas of Bagalkot district like Govankop, Kamatagi, Rabakavi-Banahatti, Terdal, Mahalingpur and areas in Belagavi district including Ramadurg, Kilbanur, Halagatti and Sureban which inundated in water for several days got badly damaged.

Ever since Ashok was denied the post of Deputy Chief Minister after Yediyurappa formed the government, the former has shown his anger whenever he got a chance.

Weaver community across the flood-hit areas have opposed to the Revenue Department's revised orders and is planning to take to the streets in protest against it. Whether the Revenue Department will withdraw its orders under pressure is something one has to wait and see.