Home States Karnataka

Congress aspirants from Gokak, Athani lobby hard

Ticket aspirants from Athani, Kagwad and Gokak assembly constituencies have started lobbying for tickets the forthcoming bypolls with senior state Congress leaders.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Ticket aspirants from Athani, Kagwad and Gokak assembly constituencies have started lobbying for tickets the forthcoming bypolls with senior state Congress leaders. Few such aspirants have met former chief minister and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, and shown interest in contesting.

Siddaramaiah, who planned to attend Congress party workers meeting at Jamakhandi on Wednesday, had arrived in Belagavi on Tuesday evening. Several ticket aspirants met him and showed their interest in contesting on Wednesday morning at Circuit House in Belagavi, where the former CM was staying.

Athani constituency ticket aspirant Sadashiv Batale and Gokak constituency ticket aspirant Balaji Sawali met Siddaramaiah and requested him to give them a chance. However, Siddaramaiah cleared it with them that candidates have not been confirmed yet, as the verdict on the disqualified MLAs is yet to come. He advised them to strengthen the party in the constituency. 

One among the senior party worker from Gokak, during the meeting, also urged Siddaramaiah to not consider anyone from the Jarkiholi family to contest bye-elections from Gokak. This party worker said that at least this time, the Congress must not give a ticket to any of the Jarkiholi brothers, and that a chance should be given “local, loyal congress party workers”.

He also alleged that Ramesh and Satish Jarkiholi never allow others to grow in Gokak by playing political games. This may result in the Congress facing the heat from local party workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls congress
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp