DK Shivakumar’s mother, wife get fresh ED summonses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in an alleged money-laundering case, told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it has issued fresh summonses to his wife Usha and the mother Gowramma (85). While Shivakumar’s mother has been summoned on November 15, his wife has been told to appear before the agency on November 17.

However, the counsel for Usha and Gowramma claimed before the court that they have not received the summonses. Gowramma’s counsel had earlier said that whenever the ED summons her, the agency has to comply with the provision of the CrPC which states that a girl below 15 years of age and a woman of over 65 years cannot be called to a police station.

Gowramma’s lawyers had petitioned the Delhi High Court seeking that if she has to be questioned, it can be done in Bengaluru, and not in Delhi, considering her age and health. Justice Brijesh Sethi has listed the matter for further hearing on November 4.

Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh, had arrived in Delhi at 1.20 am on Wednesday to keep track of the developments.

The court was hearing separate pleas by the two women challenging the summonses which were earlier issued to them by the ED. The agency had told the court that the earlier summonses were not in existence and fresh ones would be issued as the investigation was still going on.