Home States Karnataka

From gowns to desi khadi at varsity convocations

A fabric that once played a major role in India’s freedom struggle is now going to be flaunted at all universities and colleges across India at convocation functions.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fabric that once played a major role in India’s freedom struggle is now going to be flaunted at all universities and colleges across India at convocation functions. The University Grants Commission (UGC), which has been praising the virtues of khadi, has cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and has sent a circular to all universities and colleges across India to use the fabric for ceremonial dresses on special occasions.

“The honourable Prime Minister has advocated the use of khadi and also emphasised on the revival of handlooms. Mahatma Gandhi used khadi as a weapon during the struggle for Independence, and hence, it is also known as ‘Liveries of Freedom’....the use of khadi and other handlooms will not only give a sense of pride, but also be more comfortable in hot and humid weather,” the UGC has said in the circular. 

Confirming this, Prof Hemant Kumar, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore, said, “The circular says ceremonial dresses are prescribed for special occasions like convocations. It is also “requested” universities and colleges to use khadi or handloom. We will look into it from this year,” he said.

This circular indicates that more than 40,000 universities and colleges will use handloom textiles or khadi for ceremonies. Meanwhile, appreciating the move, prof K R Venugopal, V-C, Bangalore University, said,”It is a good move. We must take pride in our own technology. We will be helping several manufacturing units. The gowns worn traditionally are all Western, and we must showcase and promote our material. I commend this decision and will implement it,” he said.

The UGC circular is signed by its secretary Rajnish Jain, who said that khadi and handloom products are an integral part of Indian culture, and a source of livelihood for lakhs of people.

However, a professor from a medical college said that the circular doesn’t mandate the rule, “Thought it’s not a mandate, since it has come from the UGC, we need to follow it. It also teaches us that tradition can be trendy,” said Ashok Shiralahetty, in-charge V-C, Karnatak University in Dharwad.

Convocations in Karnataka are usually held between December and January, depending on the university. In Karnatak University, it will be held in December, which means the convocation dress has to be designed in the next one month.

Meanwhile, a few students appreciated the move, while others were apprehensive of how khadi would work as a gown. They also wondered what would happen to the ceremonial graduation cap. 

“Though we have been hearing about changing the convocation dress for a while, it is a bit strange to start wearing khadi suddenly. But we could maybe design the outfits creatively,” said a student from Christ University, Bengaluru, on condition of anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp