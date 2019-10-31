Home States Karnataka

Mulbagal mourns the loss of its famous crusader Justice N Venkatachala

Urugunte Bitahalli in Mulbagal taluk, Kolar district, is in mourning. Half the village, especially the elders, have left for Bengaluru to pay homage to its son, Justice N Venkatachala. 

Justice Venkatachala’s home

Justice Venkatachala’s home. (Photo | Express)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

Justice Venkatachala brought honour to his native village, especially after he became the people’s hero, with his indefatigable campaign against corruption.

Muniyappa, a resident, said Venkatachala had brought name and fame to the village. He had visited Urugunte Bitahalli a year ago, though his family members come here regularly and stay. He recalled that people would meet the retired judge in his house, and he would offer fruits and coffee. In the early mornings and evenings, he would walk in his fields with other elderly people, collecting details of the rain pattern and crops grown.

Muniyappa said he often advised the people to work hard and take care of their families. He encouraged them to participate in agricultural activities.

 qVenkatesh, who lives in the house adjacent to Justice Venkatachala’s, said the anti-corruption crusader was keen that his nation be corruption-free, and that every person wakes up and fights the scourge, so that the nation benefited. He wanted government programmes to reach the beneficiaries.
Chandramma, another villager, said about 10 years ago, when she brought to his notice a delay in updation of her revenue records, he collected the details, and to her surprise, the work was done immediately. She said several people from surrounding villages too brought their grievances to him, and he worked to help them. On Wednesday, his family arranged a bus to help the villagers reach Bengaluru to pay tribute.
 

