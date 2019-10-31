Home States Karnataka

No-shave November: DKS keeps his chin up with a beard

When Congress leader DK Shivakumar walked out of prison, he was wearing his regular whites, a wary look and a salt-and-pepper beard. And no smile.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader D K Shivakumar at a rally on his arrival in Bengaluru I Shriram BN

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Congress leader DK Shivakumar walked out of prison, he was wearing his regular whites, a wary look and a salt-and-pepper beard. And no smile.

The greying look does make him look different, an impact of the time spent in judicial custody in Tihar Jail, and apparently drew a comment from former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, and his supporters too. Rahul reportedly told Shivakumar to keep it on, so the Karnataka strongman is not going to put blade to beard anytime soon. Rahul has himself sported an unshaved look on and off.      
 
The mystery of the DKS beard deepened nearly a week after his release on bail, with questions being raised as to why Shivakumar, who had never sported a beard ever since he became MLA in 1989, had this sudden growth.

Many leaders who have been visiting him have also raised the question, to which he just smiled and asked if it suits him; most agreed that it did.
During an interaction with the media on Wednesday, Shivakumar got chatty when asked about his new acquisition, and threw back a question, “Should I remove it?” The gathered media was quick to say that it looks good! 

Now, this facial hair seems to have set off a trend among DKS’ supporters, with many growing beards and posting selfies on WhatsApp groups — not only from home turf Kanakapura and Ramanagara, but from across the state. 
While on the topic, the only other legislator who sports a beard is Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris. While the full-bodied beard has become quite the trend in fashion circles, our netas, it seems, prefer the clean-shaven look. But Haris disagrees, saying that when PM Modi sports a beard, it is trending!      

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp