Removing Tipu Sultan lesson based on Textbook panel's report: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Many in the BJP have claimed that the lesson ignores the atrocities perpetrated by Tipu Sultan especially in Kodagu district.

BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka CM

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has directed the state Textbook Committee to furnish a report on a chapter on controversial 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan in the middle school history textbooks, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said onThursday.

"There is no confusion regarding removing the lesson on Tipu Sultan. (Education Minister S) Suresh Kumar told me that a committee has been formed. Based on the committeereport, a decision will be taken," Yediyurappa told reportershere.

He underlined that there was no change in the BJP government's stand on the issue.

ALSO READ | Tipu Sultan legacy may be erased from school textbooks

Speaking to reporters in the city, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said the senior BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan has written to him stating that Kodavas are the victims of Tipu's atrocities.

Hence, the lesson in the textbook glorifying Tipu Sultan is not justified and it shouldbe dropped, he added, quoting the MLA.

The matter of Tipu Sultan in the textbook would be referred to the textbook committee of the state.

"I will ask the committee to give a serious thought over the points raised by Ranjan and submit to me a report. I will take further steps based on the report," Kumar added.

Soon after assuming power, the BJP government led by Yediyurappa had decided to scrap the Tipu Jayanti, started by the previous Congress government in 2015.

Now, there is growing clamour from some BJP leaders to remove a chapter in the textbook glorifying Tipu Sultan.

Many in the BJP have claimed that the lesson ignores the atrocities perpetrated by Tipu Sultan especially in Kodagu district where they alleged large scale religious conversions were carried out by the then ruler.

The erstwhile Mysore ruler is also accused of large scale massacre of Mandyam Iyengars a day before Deepavali.

