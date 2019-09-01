Home States Karnataka

21 hostel girls hospitalised for diphtheria-like illness

It has been said that on Friday, these girls went to the ENT OPD with complaints of fever and sore throat.

Published: 01st September 2019 04:55 AM

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: As many as 21 girls residing in the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) girls hostel are suffering from suspected diphtheria, according to a press release issued by the GIMS Hospital medical superintendent here on Saturday.

It has been said that on Friday, these girls went to the ENT OPD with complaints of fever and sore throat. A provisional diagnosis of diphtheria was made and treatment was started.

Out of 110 students residing in the hostel along with 30 support staffs were screened and 21 suspected diphtheria cases have been identified. The samples have been sent to the WHO accredited laboratory at BMCRI Bengaluru and reports are awaited. All these 21 students are being treated at GIMS Hospital in Kalaburagi. The line of treatment includes IV antibiotics, anti-diphtheria serum (ADS) and other supportive measures. The other students who were in close contact with the above students are being treated with oral antibiotics for seven days, according to protocol.

All the cases are stable and situation is under control. Necessary preventive measures are being taken to check the spread of illness. Further epidemiological surveillance by the authorities concerned is underway to know the source of infection for further prevention and necessary action. The press note also stated it wants to make the public aware about symptoms (fever, sore/pain in the throat and patch in throat) of diphtheria.

A quick response team meeting was held with District Health officer, deputy director Kalaburagi division, director of GIMS, medical superintendent of Kalaburagi and others.

