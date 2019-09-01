Home States Karnataka

Ballari administration names road after family which gave land

The family gave up one acre and  30 guntas to widen the road without claiming any compensation.

Published: 01st September 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Ballari district administration has named the Bombay Press Road road in the city after Agadi Lakshmi Narayana Shetty, whose family’s land was acquired to widen it. The family gave up one acre and  30 guntas to widen the road without claiming any compensation.

Earlier, the road was a small lane buzzing with activity. There were several slums along the road too.
“The need for widening the road came up in 1999 during an election campaign, when B Sriramulu was the BJP candidate from Ballari. A fight broke out between Congress and BJP workers on the stretch. The matter was resolved but we realised the need for widening the road,” explained BJP leader Gali Somashekar Reddy, who initiated the project after he became the Ballari MLA in 2008.

However, the plan ran into a hurdle after Reddy proposed a project worth `10,000 crore to widen the stretch. “The government had planned to acquire many properties. However, the district administration stated then that it was not feasible. But, Reddy managed to get funds to start the construction of the road. Then we brothers decided to donate the land for the road,” Agadi Gavi Siddeshwara Prasad, the
second son of Lakshmi Narayana Shetty, told The New Sunday Express.  

The three Agadi brothers -- Marulusiddeshwara, Gavi Siddeshwara and Shivakumar -- expressed their happiness about the government’s decision to rename the road after their father.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp