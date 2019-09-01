INTERVIEW | I represent 60 lakh people, they want me to be Karnataka Deputy CM: B Sriramulu

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

The youngest minister in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet, B Sriramulu is a powerful leader from the Valmiki community, that constitutes a large chunk of Karnataka’s population. In an interview with Ashwini M Sripad, Health Minister B Sriramulu speaks about how the party has changed, grown more powerful in the past decade with more experienced hands in the cabinet.

"There are 60 lakh people from my community across the state, it is their personal demand to have a representative of their community as Deputy Chief Minister, and they were hurt when I didn’t get it,” he said candidly, still hopeful that he will be made deputy. Excerpts from an interview:

You were health minister in 2009 and have got the same portfolio, was it disappointing?

Personally, I’m hurt they gave me the same portfolio. If I think I should have got a bigger department, and I would have done much better, it would be selfishness. I have always had concern for the poor, and I am here because of them. I will dedicate my service to them. I am not upset.

In the 2018 election, BS Yediyurappa was projected as CM and Sriramulu as DyCM, but you were not given the post, and your followers protested against your National President Amit Shah...

I come from a community that has a population of 60 lakh across the state. They were hurt. I scolded some of those who staged a protest against Shah. I told them I would get a bad name. They might have felt that because they are in large numbers, their representation is not good enough. I might not have got the DyCM’s post, but maybe I didn’t work much. If I work, it will

be recognised.

BJP is back to power after 10 years, did you see any difference?

Prior to 2009, we had a coalition government with the JDS. In 2009, when our party came back with full majority, we had a lack of experience. With indifferent leaders within the party, we had to see three CMs in five years. But now, we have experienced hands. The party high command then was neither strict nor had placed any restrictions. Now our every move is monitored. National President Amit Shah is watching us and there is no chance of corruption. Shah has directed us to maintain a clean image.

Siddaramiah said this government will last only a few months...

Siddaramaiah thought he would become CM again. But the Congress hardly got 78 seats in 2018. He lost Chamundeshwari constituency. He brought in many schemes like Indira Canteen, Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya etc, in spite of that he lost because of his arrogance. At Badami, he won against me by just 1,600 votes. I travelled across 80 assembly constituencies attending rallies, I could not give much time to Badami. If I had, Siddaramiah would not have even been MLA today. His

own party held him responsible for the loss.

Will the party face difficulty with 17 rebels?

We are going to win in all 17 assembly constituencies in the bypolls, which are always in favour of the state government. We will ensure that the rebels who trusted us will get justice.

Why was there was delay in announcing ministers’ names and allotting portfolios?

We are not a regional party, everything cannot be decided here. It has to be done in consultation with

national leaders.

Was there a need for three DyCMs?

It’s a party decision. I am a very small person to comment on this. Party may

appoint more tomorrow, there are no restrictions in the Constitution.

You think seniors were hurt when they were not given DyCM post?

It’s a party decision. We are like family. It is the central leadership’s decision for the party’s wellness.

Are there any chances of you becoming CM?

I have not wished it. But I don’t know what is in my destiny. Time will decide.