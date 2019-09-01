Home States Karnataka

INTERVIEW | I represent 60 lakh people, they want me to be Karnataka Deputy CM: B Sriramulu

The youngest minister in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet, B Sriramulu is a powerful leader from the Valmiki community, that constitutes a large chunk of Karnataka’s population.

Published: 01st September 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister B. Sriramulu speaks with TNIE at Vidana souda in Bengaluru on Saturday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

The youngest minister in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet, B Sriramulu is a powerful leader from the Valmiki community, that constitutes a large chunk of Karnataka’s population. In an interview with Ashwini M Sripad, Health Minister B Sriramulu speaks about how the party has changed, grown more powerful in the past decade with more experienced hands in the cabinet.

"There are 60 lakh people from my community across the state, it is their personal demand to have a representative of their community as Deputy Chief Minister, and they were hurt when I didn’t get it,” he said candidly, still hopeful that he will be made deputy. Excerpts from an interview:

You were health minister in 2009 and have got the same portfolio, was it disappointing?

Personally, I’m hurt they gave me the same portfolio. If I think I should have got a bigger department, and I would have done much better, it would be selfishness. I have always had concern for the poor, and I am here because of them. I will dedicate my service to them. I am not upset.

In the 2018 election, BS Yediyurappa was projected as CM and Sriramulu as DyCM, but you were not given the post, and your followers protested against your National President Amit Shah...

I come from a community that has a population of 60 lakh across the state. They were hurt. I scolded some of those who staged a protest against Shah. I told them I would get a bad name. They might have felt that because they are in large numbers, their representation is not good enough. I might not have got the DyCM’s post, but maybe I didn’t work much. If I work, it will
be recognised.

BJP is back to power after 10 years, did you see any difference?

Prior to 2009, we had a coalition government with the JDS. In 2009, when our party came back with full majority, we had a lack of experience. With indifferent leaders within the party, we had to see three CMs in five years. But now, we have experienced hands. The party high command then was neither strict nor had placed any restrictions. Now our every move is monitored. National President Amit Shah is watching us and there is no chance of corruption. Shah has directed us to maintain a clean image.

Siddaramiah said this government will last only a few months...

Siddaramaiah thought he would become CM again. But the Congress hardly got 78 seats in 2018. He lost Chamundeshwari constituency. He brought in many schemes like Indira Canteen, Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya etc, in spite of that he lost because of his arrogance. At Badami, he won against me by just 1,600 votes. I travelled across 80 assembly constituencies attending rallies, I could not give much time to Badami. If I had, Siddaramiah would not have even been MLA today. His
own party held him responsible for the loss.

Will the party face difficulty with 17 rebels?

We are going to win in all 17 assembly constituencies in the bypolls, which are always in favour of the state government. We will ensure that the rebels who trusted us will get justice.

Why was there was delay in announcing ministers’ names and allotting portfolios?

We are not a regional party, everything cannot be decided here. It has to be done in consultation with
national leaders.

Was there a need for three DyCMs?

It’s a party decision. I am a very small person to comment on this. Party may
appoint more tomorrow, there are no restrictions in the Constitution.

You think seniors were hurt when they were not given DyCM post?

It’s a party decision. We are like family. It is the central leadership’s decision for the party’s wellness.

Are there any chances of you becoming CM?

I have not wished it. But I don’t know what is in my destiny. Time will decide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B Sriramulu Valmiki community Karnataka BJP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp