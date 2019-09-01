Maryade ellide? Protesting Mahila Congress members want Savadi sacked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “BJPige ellide maryade?’’ (where is the BJP’s self-respect?) — screamed placards carried by the Mahila Congress who held a protest on Saturday against the “culture of commoditisation of women”.

Mahila Congress members chanted slogans and protested against the induction of Laxman Savadi as Deputy Chief Minister. The group of protesting women, led by president Pushpa Amarnath, took the battle to the ‘enemy camp’ as they protested outside Jagannath Bhavan, the BJP office in Malleswaram, on Saturday morning. They urged the BJP High Command and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to drop Savadi from the cabinet.

They held placards showing Savadi watching porn inside the Legislative Assembly, along with BJP leader C C Patil, both of whom have been inducted into Yediyurappa’s cabinet now, despite bringing shame to the party back in 2012. They urged the CM to drop Savadi from the cabinet immediately, failing which, they would launch an agitation across the state.

They also urged women BJP members and other conscientious persons within the BJP to oppose

Savadi and seek his ouster immediately.