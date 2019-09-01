Phone-tapping case: CBI finally registers FIR

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR (number 2172019A0006) in the illegal phone-tapping case in Karnataka under Section 72 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 26 of The Indian Telegraph Act, 1985, against unknown public servants and private persons.

The case of illegal/unauthorised/unwanted interception of telephones belonging to political leaders from the ruling and Opposition parties as well as their associates, relatives of government servants between August 1, 2018, and August 19, 2019, will be investigated by the Delhi unit (AC-II) of the CBI.

According to sources, the agency will seek call data records (CDR) of politicians and government officers in the said period, besides the covert intercepts that may have been ordered for intelligence purposes during the time of the JDS-Congress coalition.

The CBI will also call for minutes of the high-powered committee headed by the chief secretary, which approves call intercepts on selective basis asked for by senior police officers for specific purposes, such as national security and for a limited period, said an official source.

“These are highly classified records and are kept in the government strong room. The intercepts cannot be kept for long and are destroyed after the stipulated time. Even that is conveyed to the committee,” he added.

The illegal phone-tapping had come to light after an audio clip was leaked to the media. A case was registered under Section 72 of the Indian Technology Act, 2000, and Section 26 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru.