Revision of electoral rolls from today: Karnataka CEO

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said they are prepared to conduct the State Assembly bypolls. There is a provision to conduct the elections within six months. Once the Election Commission of India issues a notification, further action will be taken, he said.

Speaking to reporters regarding the revision of rolls 2020. “As many as 17 Assembly constituency posts have been vacant ever since the Speaker disqualified MLAs. If the court does not give a stay order, there will be no hinderance in conducting elections,’’ he said.

Regarding the revision, Kumar said it will be start from today. As of January 1, 2020, if the candidate has completed 18 years, he/she is eligible to enrol their names.

New enrolments and changes, such as addresses, can be done till October 15, 2019. Voters whose names were not included or missed in the electoral rolls can benefit. As of Saturday, there were 5.10 crore voters in the state, with 2.58 crore males, 2.52 crore females and 4,651 falling in the others category.