TNIE impact: Probe into faulty bicycle issue

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after The New Sunday Express exposed distribution of damaged bicycles to children in government schools of Belagavi, the general body meeting of Zilla Panchayat witnessed a heated discussion over the issue on Saturday.

The president of Education and Health Standing Committee, Ramesh Goral, who stopped the bicycle distribution on Friday, slammed authorities and demanded action against the deputy director of the Education Department.

He demanded strict action against those who were responsible for this. ZP Chief Executive officer Rajendra KV said a technical committee will be formed to conduct an enquiry in this regard. “Once the committee submits report in two weeks, action will be taken against the guilty,” he assured Goral and other officials.