CBI files FIR in Karnataka's IMA ponzi scam

Last month, the Karnataka government had transferred the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam case to the CBI in which several politicians and senior government officials are accused.

I Monetary Advisory, IMA scam

I Monetary Advisory (File photo | ANI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a named FIR against 25 persons including Mansoor Khan in connection with the IMA ponzi scam. A case has also been registered against Six organisation including I Monetary Advisory (IMA).

In the FIR dated August 30, the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120 read with 406, 409 and 420. Last month, the Karnataka government had transferred the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam case to the CBI in which several politicians and senior government officials are accused.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government was investigating the multi-crore IMA Jewels case, where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

The prime accused and Managing Director of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who had fled the country after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam, was arrested in July this year.

The state government had constituted an SIT to probe the scam when it first came to light in June earlier this year when more than 4,000 investors trooped outside the showroom after an audio clip purportedly recorded by Khan went viral

In the audio clip, Khan had threatened to commit suicide due to what he alleged was 'harassment' by some politicians and goons.

