DSP stuck in forest, traced

According to sources, Marihal, along with couple of teams, went to Baare villagelocated in the thick forest of Western Ghats.

Published: 02nd September 2019 08:29 AM

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Karwar Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Marihal who had gone to Baare village near Kaiga to investigate a case on Sunday evening, lost his way back to Karwar due to heavy rains and is said to be stranded in the forest. Mallapur police confirmed he is in the forest and said they will safely bring him back.

According to sources, Marihal, along with couple of teams, went to Baare village located in the thick forest of Western Ghats. While returning, other teams returned safely, back the DySP and his jeep had not come back. He was not reachable on the cell phone as there is no mobile network in the forest area.

