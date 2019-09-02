Home States Karnataka

‘Government must take preventive action’: Dr Baliwanth A on dengue

Dengue infection causes a range of severe and non-severe clinical manifestations., the incubation period is 3-14 days (average 7 days).

dengue, malaria, mosquito

By Dr. Baliwanth A
Express News Service

Dengue fever is a globally important arboviral infection transmitted by mosquitoes of the Aedes genus (primarily Aedes aegypti, but also A albopictus), an insect with white stripes in their body, found in tropical and subtropical regions, otherwise called Tiger mosquitoes.

Dengue infection causes a range of severe and non-severe clinical manifestations. The incubation period is 3-14 days (average 7 days).

Recovery from infection by one serotype provides lifelong immunity against that particular serotype due to neutralising antibodies. However, cross-immunity to the other serotypes after recovery is only partial and
temporary. Subsequent infections in the same person (secondary infection) by other serotypes increase the risk of developing severe dengue due to antibody-dependent enhancing antibodies.

WHO says that dengue should be suspected when a high fever (40°C/104°F) is accompanied by 2 of the following symptoms: severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands or rashes.

The dengue-carrying mosquitoes themselves become infected when they bite another infected person. The dengue infected female mosquitoes lay infected eggs, from which the mosquitoes emerge with a dengue infection from birth. The extracted protein from the blood meal of female mosquitoes is utilised to form eggs. Laid eggs can survive for very long periods in a dry state, often for more than a year. However, they hatch immediately once submerged in water.

The rise in the number of cases this year must be an eye-opener for the government. They must take immediate steps and reach out to all health officers to make sure places with stagnant water are cleared up. These are the main reason for increased breeding of mosquitoes. Each locality must be checked and even apartment owners must allow officers to enter and check. With even 1.25 cm of stagnated water, mosquitoes can start breeding. Strict action should be taken against officers who do not follow instructions as well.

Besides, it is also important for hospitals to be instructed to keep some vacant rooms separate during this period. Patients who have Dengue must not be kept in the same room with other patients. While it is not contagious, a mosquito biting a dengue positive person could spread it to others. The government must also provide more rooms in hospitals and also ensure mosquito nets are in stock. The hospitals themselves must also be checked and action should be taken if it is found that mosquitoes are entering the rooms.
As always, public awareness is a must. As much as the officers can, they need to keep spreading awareness and spraying around areas.

Many people believe in the rumour that the Aedes mosquito cannot fly high and bites only the ones living in ground-floor houses. But even those living in higher floors can be bitten and need to take precautions.

Dr. Baliwanth A is a Consultant Pediatrician, Manipal Pediatrics, Day Care Center

