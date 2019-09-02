Sand-lifters make most of flood situation in Karnataka

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR:The recent floods in Uttara Kanada district has come as a godsend for illegal sand lifters in Joida taluk. Sand-laden trucks from the taluk, which have become a common feature, are quietly sent to other parts of the state.

Despite many checkposts, such trucks are having a free run as police, officials and revenue officials have been turning a blind eye.

From Durgi to Vaizagaon village of the taluk, the distance is just 4 km near the Kali river. Of that stretch, almost 2 to 3 km has been damaged by the trucks. Many trucks ply on this road every day, because of which the recently-laid road has been completely damaged.