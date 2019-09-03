Dredger anchored off New Mangalore Port sinks into sea, crew rescued

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A dredging vessel anchored off New Mangalore Port outer anchorage sank into the sea on Tuesday.

The stricken vessel, Tridevi Prem owned by Mercator based in Mumbai was in the outer anchorage for last six months after the company abandoned the dredging tender in between and the 13-member crew reported of flooding in the vessel on Sunday midnight.

The crew abandoned the vessel and escaped in their lifeboat and were later rescued by the Indian Coast Guard on Monday morning.

Under these circumstances, the abandoned vessel sank around 1 am on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons, NMPT chairman AV Ramana said that the port has geared up to handle the possible oil spill from the sunken vessel.

"Fortunately the fuel in the vessel is low sulphur high-speed diesel which is not very harmful to the environment. However, the port has taken all precautionary measures like handling black oil. The port's pollution control vessel is deployed with booms to contain the oil spill and coast guard is also alerted", he said.

District administration, Director General of Shipping and all concerned agencies are informed about the incident.

A police complaint has been filed against the dredging company and the crew for abandoning the vessel, the chairman said.