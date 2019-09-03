Home States Karnataka

Dredger anchored off New Mangalore Port sinks into sea, crew rescued

The stricken vessel, Tridevi Prem owned by Mercator based in Mumbai was in the outer anchorage for last six months after the company abandoned the dredging tender in between.

Published: 03rd September 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

The crew abandoned the vessel and escaped in their lifeboat. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A dredging vessel anchored off New Mangalore Port outer anchorage sank into the sea on Tuesday. 

The stricken vessel, Tridevi Prem owned by Mercator based in Mumbai was in the outer anchorage for last six months after the company abandoned the dredging tender in between and the 13-member crew reported of flooding in the vessel on Sunday midnight.

The crew abandoned the vessel and escaped in their lifeboat and were later rescued by the Indian Coast Guard on Monday morning.

Under these circumstances, the abandoned vessel sank around 1 am on Tuesday. 

Addressing media persons,  NMPT chairman AV Ramana said that the port has geared up to handle the possible oil spill from the sunken vessel. 

"Fortunately the fuel in the vessel is low sulphur high-speed diesel which is not very harmful to the environment. However, the port has taken all precautionary measures like handling black oil. The port's pollution control vessel is deployed with booms to contain the oil spill and coast guard is also alerted", he said. 

District administration, Director General of Shipping and all concerned agencies are informed about the incident. 

A police complaint has been filed against the dredging company and the crew for abandoning the vessel, the chairman said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Mangalore Port Tridevi Prem
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp