I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance, vendetta: DK Shivakumar on his arrest

The Congress leader, DK Shivakumar, said that he has done nothing "illegal" and he will emerge victorious both legally and politically.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Tuesday congratulated the BJP after ED arrested him in an alleged money laundering case saying that he is a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta.

Taking to Twitter, Shivakumar wrote, "I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta."

The Congress leader said that he has done nothing "illegal" and he will emerge victorious both legally and politically.

"I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal. I have full faith in God & in our country's Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics," he said in another tweet.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday evening arrested Shivakumar in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

On August 29, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018.

Later that night, he was summoned by the law enforcement agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was asked to appear before it on August 30, following which he was interrogated for four days.

The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency.

"It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake, murder or indulged in corruption. The money you found is my money and I earned it," he had said. 

