100 men, including locals, rescue missing policemen 

Published: 04th September 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: Karwar DySP Shankar Marihal and another police officer who went missing late on Sunday in the forests of Western Ghats near Baare village of Yellapur taluk, were found on Monday after a massive search operation by 100 people, including police and forest officials, and locals.

As part of their regular combing operation, six police personnel including Karwar DySP, Ankola CPI and PSI, five locals, four forest staffers and five other department officials entered the forest from Yellapur on Sunday morning.

A senior police officer said, “The DySP and the other officer did not return till 6.30 pm, and others tried to contact them through wireless but failed. Later, we came to know that the missing officials were safe. There were only three GPS trackers and these two officials did not have even one, therefore, it was a little difficult to identify their location.”

