After death of pregnant woman, DHO seals hosp

By Express News Service

KOLAR: An eight-month pregnant woman died at a private hospital in Kolar on Tuesday. Her relatives, however, alleged that she died due to medical negligence and started protesting at the hospital.

Following the incident, District Health officer Dr Vijay Kumar sealed the hospital. Kumar said Sudharani (24), wife of Venkatesh, a resident of Mudavatti village of Kolar taluk, was admitted to Ganesh Health Care Hospital on Monday with pain in the abdomen.

Her family member said that the duty nurse gave Sudharani an injection and she collapsed and died after that. Kumar said expired injection is suspected to have been given to the patient and an inquiry will be conducted in this regard.

Postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday and after FSL reports, necessary action will be taken, he added. Following the incident, relatives of the victim protested outside the hospital demanding that action be taken against the doctors. A case has been registered in Kolar town police station.