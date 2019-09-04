Home States Karnataka

Another example of 'vendetta politics': Rahul on DK Shivakumar's arrest

After a long session of grilling, Shivakumar was placed under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in a money laundering case.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that D K Shivakumar's arrest was another example of "vendetta politics" and the BJP government was using probe agencies and a "pliant" media to selectively target individuals.

"The arrest of DK Shivakumar is another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the government, using agencies like the ED/CBI & a pliant media to selectively target individuals," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress has hit out at the BJP-led Centre over Shivakumar's arrest, asserting the opposition party will not be intimidated by the "politics of persecution" and continue to pose "hard questions" to the government.

