BSY meets Fadnavis, duo decide to form panel for dam management

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka, Chief Minister

BS Yediyurappa met his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.



While Ganesha festival seemed to bring the two heads of states together, the meet, coming at a time of the PM’s visit seems to have created the platform for both states to go hand-in-hand on many water-related issues, including a joint appeal to the Centre for additional funds for flood relief that both states reeled under. Fadnavis’ official twitter handle claimed that the meeting prioritised water management, flood relief and river sharing.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first of its kind after Yediyurappa took oath as CM. Fadnavis is said to have played a vital role in fanning the embers of rebellion in the former Congress-JDS coalition, especially among MLAs of the Mumbai-Karnataka region. Disqualified MLAs of the coalition government were also holed up in multiple hotels in Maharashtra before the fall of the coalition, allegedly under the watchful eyes of Fadnavis. Apart from exchanging wishes for the festival, Yediyurappa seems to have thanked Fadnavis for all the cooperation and help extended to make him the CM.

DyCM CN Ashwathnarayan and Home Minister Basavraj Bommai accompanied Yediyurappa as he visited his Maharashtra counterpart’s residence ‘Varsha’ where Maharashtra ministers Girish Mahajan and Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present.

Among the few decisions taken during the meeting was forming of a high-level committee for better dam management to avoid floods. Unchecked water release from Koyna Dam in Maharashtra when parts of Mumbai-Karnataka were already reeling under flood had worsened the situation compelling Yediyurappa to shoot off letters to Maharashtra. The two states have agreed to offer better cooperation during times of crisis.

The decision was made in light of recent floods in Kolhapur and Sangli. It was blamed that the delay in discharge of water from Almatti dam in Karnataka caused the floods. Additional funds from the Centre for joint management of floods too would be sought by the two states jointly.

The central government would be requested to issue a gazette notification on the judicial verdict on Mahadi and Krishna. The Central Government has already approved the construction of the Mumbai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor. It was also decided to jointly request the central government to start the project.

“It was also decided to jointly oppose Andhra Pradesh’s application for redistribution of water against Krishna water tribunal order in view of Andhra and Telangana division. Both the states took a firm stand that Andhra and Telangana should take water from their allotted share,” a statement from Fadnavis’ office said. Yediyurappa pushed for a meeting of CMs of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa to ensure gazette notification of the Mahadayi tribunal order by the Union government. Karnataka and Maharashtra have decided to approach the Centre jointly for additional funds towards relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit districts. The states will also jointly appeal for Mumbai-Bengaluru industrial corridor, that has already been approved by the Centre, to be inaugurated.