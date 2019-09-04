CBI finally begins phone-tapping probe

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: A Delhi unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the illegal phone-tapping case, on Tuesday visited the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and collected reams of documents on phone-tapping. The material included recorded call intercepts, recorders, computer sets and pen drive in which the controversial audio file containing the purported conversation between the incumbent Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and a power broker, Faraz, was downloaded from call intercepts of a phone, which is said to belong to the latter, sources told TNIE.



Former police commissioner Alok Kumar had earlier said that they had mounted surveillance on Faraz as part of investigation in a Ponzi scheme scam.

“The agency will obtain documents on orders passed for phone-tapping incidents between August 1, 2018, and August 19, 2019, the proposals sent for the same by the then Bengaluru City police commissioners, the justification for proposing phone-tapping and proofs of the justification by them in each case to the high-powered committee headed by the chief secretary. The CBI will also obtain the reports and records of phone-tapping, which are required to be approved by the committee in which the home secretary is also a member, and the deliberations of those meetings, which will throw light on whose phones were tapped, for what reasons were they tapped and for what duration. The agency will obtain documents from the mobile phone service providers, who on written requests by the police, had organised tapping of select phones for a stipulated period and diversion of calls to some prescribed numbers. The CBI will also question officials to whose numbers the calls were diverted, including CCB officers in the technical wing, who are tasked with recording call intercepts. The agency will summon senior officers, who are behind the illegal phone-tapping and may question former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy,” said an official source. The latter has denied any knowledge of illegal phone tapping during his tenure.

Many political leaders, including Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah, had alleged that their phones were tapped and had demanded a high-level inquiry during the coalition government’s tenure.

Sources said that investigation in the phone-tapping scandal will have an adverse impact on intelligence gathering in the state. “Intelligence operations cannot and should not be brought out in public domain. But the CBI will have to unearth which phones were tapped with consent from the topmost authorities, and for what reason, and which were illegally tapped and why,” added the officer.