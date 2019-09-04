Home States Karnataka

CBI finally begins phone-tapping probe

Delhi unit of agency visits CCB office in city; team will question officials, former CM Kumaraswamy

Published: 04th September 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Delhi unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the illegal phone-tapping case, on Tuesday visited the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and collected reams of documents on phone-tapping. The material included recorded call intercepts, recorders, computer sets and pen drive in which the controversial audio file containing the purported conversation between the incumbent Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and a power broker, Faraz, was downloaded from call intercepts of a phone, which is said to belong to the latter, sources told TNIE.

Former police commissioner Alok Kumar had earlier said that they had mounted surveillance on Faraz as part of investigation in a Ponzi scheme scam.

“The agency will obtain documents on orders passed for phone-tapping incidents between August 1, 2018, and August 19, 2019, the proposals sent for the same by the then Bengaluru City police commissioners, the justification for proposing phone-tapping and proofs of the justification by them in each case to the high-powered committee headed by the chief secretary. The CBI will also obtain the reports and records of phone-tapping, which are required to be approved by the committee in which the home secretary is also a member, and the deliberations of those meetings, which will throw light on whose phones were tapped, for what reasons were they tapped and for what duration. The agency will obtain documents from the mobile phone service providers, who on written requests by the police, had organised tapping of select phones for a stipulated period and diversion of calls to some prescribed numbers. The CBI will also question officials to whose numbers the calls were diverted, including CCB officers in the technical wing, who are tasked with recording call intercepts. The agency will summon senior officers, who are behind the illegal phone-tapping and may question former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy,” said an official source. The latter has denied any knowledge of illegal phone tapping during his tenure.

Many political leaders, including Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah, had alleged that their phones were tapped and had demanded a high-level inquiry during the coalition government’s tenure.
Sources said that investigation in the phone-tapping scandal will have an adverse impact on intelligence gathering in the state. “Intelligence operations cannot and should not be brought out in public domain. But the CBI will have to unearth which phones were tapped with consent from the topmost authorities, and for what reason, and which were illegally tapped and why,” added the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
phone-tapping CBI
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp