Home States Karnataka

Congress fumes over DKS' arrest, HDK slams BJP

Ex-CM says ruling govt using investigation agencies to oppress opposition leaders who are threat to their interests

Published: 04th September 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers protest at Gandhi statue in Bengaluru on Tuesday night

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-anticipated arrest of Karnataka Congress strongman DK Shivakumar finally happened on Tuesday evening. The Congress’ worst fears after P Chidambaram’s arrest by the CBI, were realised as the Enforcement Directorate arrested Shivakumar for “non-cooperation” with the investigation in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case.

The Congress fumed over its leaders’ arrest while Shivakumar’s foe-turned-friend and fellow Vokkaliga strongman HD Kumaraswamy too batted for Shivakumar, who himself took to Twitter to slam the BJP for alleged vindictive politics.

The Congress leadership, including former CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao and others have constantly alleged that the BJP was indulging in vendetta politics. “Shivakumar ran into rough weather after he sheltered Gujarat MLAs in Bangalore during the election of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel,’’ Congress leaders said.

Former CM and good friend
HD Kumaraswamy tweeted in support, “After days of interrogation, without even allowing a day’s break for the festival ED now cites non-cooperation. The ruling government is using investigation agencies to oppress those opposition leaders who they think are a threat to their interests.’’

With talk in the Congress that Shivakumar was being forced to join the BJP, Parameshwara said, “Shivakumar had himself confided about two months ago, that he was being forced to join the BJP. But he said he was not interested. It is apparent how BJP has rewarded CN Ashwathnarayan by making him Deputy Chief Minister, when everyone knows his role in Operation Kamala that brought our government down.”

Congress also said CM Yediyurappa ran into trouble when he was caught on audiotape conversing with a JDS MLA’s son, offering him large sums of money to jump ship. Karthi Chidambaram, son of former Union finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram, who was arrested in August, said, “Gestapo at work! What else can the ED Director do other than arrest him.’’

Political vendetta: Cong
Various Congress units came out on Twitter and social media, guns blazing. “We strongly condemn the high-handed tactics & vendetta politics being deployed against Congress leaders. The arrest of Shri @DKShivakumar is yet another attempt by the govt to distract the public from their failed policies & the sorry state of the economy. #BJPVendettaPolitics (sic),” tweeted the Congress’ official handle. “Despite full cooperation in investigation @DKShivakumar is arrested by ED. This is political vendetta & High handed tactics against @INCIndia by @BJP4India Congress stands firmly with DKS & will fight this legally & politically (sic),” Karnataka State Congress unit tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress DK Shivakumar HD Kumaraswamy
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp