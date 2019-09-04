Congress fumes over DKS' arrest, HDK slams BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-anticipated arrest of Karnataka Congress strongman DK Shivakumar finally happened on Tuesday evening. The Congress’ worst fears after P Chidambaram’s arrest by the CBI, were realised as the Enforcement Directorate arrested Shivakumar for “non-cooperation” with the investigation in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case.

The Congress fumed over its leaders’ arrest while Shivakumar’s foe-turned-friend and fellow Vokkaliga strongman HD Kumaraswamy too batted for Shivakumar, who himself took to Twitter to slam the BJP for alleged vindictive politics.

The Congress leadership, including former CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao and others have constantly alleged that the BJP was indulging in vendetta politics. “Shivakumar ran into rough weather after he sheltered Gujarat MLAs in Bangalore during the election of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel,’’ Congress leaders said.

Former CM and good friend

HD Kumaraswamy tweeted in support, “After days of interrogation, without even allowing a day’s break for the festival ED now cites non-cooperation. The ruling government is using investigation agencies to oppress those opposition leaders who they think are a threat to their interests.’’



With talk in the Congress that Shivakumar was being forced to join the BJP, Parameshwara said, “Shivakumar had himself confided about two months ago, that he was being forced to join the BJP. But he said he was not interested. It is apparent how BJP has rewarded CN Ashwathnarayan by making him Deputy Chief Minister, when everyone knows his role in Operation Kamala that brought our government down.”

Congress also said CM Yediyurappa ran into trouble when he was caught on audiotape conversing with a JDS MLA’s son, offering him large sums of money to jump ship. Karthi Chidambaram, son of former Union finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram, who was arrested in August, said, “Gestapo at work! What else can the ED Director do other than arrest him.’’

Political vendetta: Cong

Various Congress units came out on Twitter and social media, guns blazing. “We strongly condemn the high-handed tactics & vendetta politics being deployed against Congress leaders. The arrest of Shri @DKShivakumar is yet another attempt by the govt to distract the public from their failed policies & the sorry state of the economy. #BJPVendettaPolitics (sic),” tweeted the Congress’ official handle. “Despite full cooperation in investigation @DKShivakumar is arrested by ED. This is political vendetta & High handed tactics against @INCIndia by @BJP4India Congress stands firmly with DKS & will fight this legally & politically (sic),” Karnataka State Congress unit tweeted.