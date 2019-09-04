Dentist fined for charging extra from senior citizen

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Left toothless following an argument over excessive treatment charges with his dentist, a senior citizen had the last laugh after the district consumer forum ordered the dentist to pay back the amount charged excess, as well as a compensation of `10,000.

The order was passed based on the complaint filed by 66-year-old S Nagaraju, a resident of Srirampura, last September, against Dr Harshavardhana M P, who runs a clinic in the same locality.

According to the complaint filed at the district consumer redressal forum, Nagaraju approached the dentist on September 2017, following which he was told to remove 18 teeth and replace it with dentures at a cost of `1 lakh. After removing the teeth, Nagaraju was asked to pay `1,03,000, which he paid in installments.

However, things turned upside-down when Nagaraju returned to replace his lost teeth with dentures, as he alleged that after replacing four teeth, the dentist demanded `12,000 extra to complete the procedure. The dentist refused to finish the procedure, leaving Nagaraju without 14 teeth. Following this, Nagaraju approached the consumer court with the issue.

Even though the dentist argued that the payments were not made on time, the court did not buy it. It observed that the dentist had charged more than the rate fixed by the Indian Dental Association.

Announcing the judgement, Justice C V Maragoor of the district consumer redressal forum ordered the dentist to pay `65,000 that was charged extra, along with 10 per cent annual interest, as well as `10,000 for causing agony and `10,000 towards the legal expenses.