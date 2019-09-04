GTD bonhomie with BJP leaders worries JDS

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: Former Minister and JDS MLA GT Devegowda’s bonhomie with BJP leaders in the past couple of weeks has raised eyebrows in political circles. Devegowda, who was unhappy with former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for giving him the Higher Education portfolio, and also giving importance to his bete noire Sa Ra Mahesh, kept a low profile. Though he accompanied Congress leader DK Shivakumar to Mumbai to convince rebel MLAs to return, he was not vocal in his criticism of the BJP.

To everyone’s surprise, Devegowda has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah on many occasions. Devegowda, who struck a balance and managed to get the support of veteran Dalit leader V Srinivasa Prasad and others in the BJP, drew national attention for defeating former CM Siddaramaiah.

Devegowda also took the support of disqualified MLA AH Vishwanath to prevail on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to get his follower Sidde Gowda elected to the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Milk Union.

This has not gone down well with JDS leaders, as Devegowda managed to get Yediyurappa’s nephew to withdraw his nomination papers. Delighted by the gesture, Devegowda joined BJP leaders KS Eshwarappa, R Ashoka, District Minister V Somanna and DyCM Govind Karjol on their visit to flood-affected villages.

It is now being said that Devegowda will announce his retirement from electoral politics and prepare the ground for his son Harish Gowda’s entry into politics from Chamundeshwari or Hunsur constituency.